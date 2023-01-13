Andrew McCutchen is returning to the Pittsburgh Pirates on a one-year deal, according to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Sources: Andrew McCutchen returning to the Pirates. One-year deal pending physical. — Jason Mackey (@JMackeyPG) January 13, 2023

Mackey adds the deal is pending a physical.

McCutchen spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Pirates, making five consecutive All-Star teams and winning the 2013 National League MVP. From 2011 to 2017, McCutchen was one of the best players in baseball, averaging 25 home runs, 88 RBIs and slashed .292/.383/.494.

Following the 2017 season, McCutchen was traded to the San Francisco Giants for a package that included star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. He finished the 2018 season with the Yankees, spent the next three with the Philadelphia Phillies and joined the Brewers last year on a one-year deal.

In 134 games in 2022, the 36-year-old hit .237 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI.