Gonzaga star Andrew Nembhard has been named a Bob Cousy point guard of the year finalist, the Basketball Hall of Fame announced Monday.

Named after the Boston Celtics and Holy Cross guard, the annual honor now in its 19th year recognizes the top point guards in Division I men's college basketball.

The Aurora, Ont., native is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 assists in 27 games so far this season for the No. 1 Bulldogs. This is his second year with the Zags since transfering from the University of Florida.

Nembhard averaged 9.2 points and 4.4 assists in 32 games last season.