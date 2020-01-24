Oglevie scores twice to lead Americans over Rocket

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Andrew Oglevie scored twice to lead the Rochester Americans over the Laval Rocket 5-2 on Friday in the American Hockey League.

Scott Wilson, Sean Malone and C.J. Smith also scored for Rochester (23-13-6).

Gustav Olofsson and Kevin Lynch scored for the Rocket (22-18-4).

Americans goaltender Jonas Johansson stopped 31 shots. Laval's Keith Kinkaid made 30 saves.