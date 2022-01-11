TORONTO — Canada Soccer has put Andrew Olivieri in charge of the Canadian men's youth teams.

The move allows coach John Herdman to focus on the senior side and World Cup qualification.

Olivieri, who previously served as men's U-14 to U-17 program director, takes over the national youth Excel program from Herdman.

He will oversee upcoming CONCACAF tournaments at the U-20, U-17 and U-15 levels.

Eric Tenllado will now focus solely as an assistant coach with the senior side while Mauro Biello will continue to work with both the men’s national team and men’s youth Excel program.

