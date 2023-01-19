Andy Murray is still alive at the Australian Open after an epic comeback.

Murray rallied from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 Thursday in a match that spanned 5 hours and 45 minutes.

It was past 4am in Melbourne when the match finally finished in the fifth set. The match was the longest of Murray's storied career.

MURRAY MADNESS IN MELBOURNE



🇬🇧 Andy Murray rallies to defeat 🇦🇺 Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 in FIVE HOURS & 45 MINUTES



Ends at 4:06 am — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) January 19, 2023

More details to follow.