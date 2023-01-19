12m ago
Murray wins nearly six-hour marathon vs. Kokkinakis
Andy Murray is still alive at the Australian Open after an epic comeback. Murray rallied from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis in five sets Thursday in a match that spanned 5 hours and 45 minutes.
TSN.ca Staff
Murray rallied from two sets down to beat Thanasi Kokkinakis 4-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 Thursday in a match that spanned 5 hours and 45 minutes.
It was past 4am in Melbourne when the match finally finished in the fifth set. The match was the longest of Murray's storied career.
