The Toronto Six have turned to a Hockey Hall of Famer as its new general manager.

The team announced the appointment of Angela James as the Premier Hockey Federation team's new GM on Tuesday.

An icon of women's hockey, the 57-year-old James served as an assistant coach of the team under Mark Joslin last season and is part of the Six's new ownership group that also includes Bernice Carnegie, Anthony Stewart and Ted Nolan.

“Given last year's success, and we did have great success, I really enjoyed being involved and being a part of the T6,” James said in a statement. “Halfway through, I was invited to be a part of the new ownership, and I really wanted to stay involved, but if it wasn’t through coaching, then why not general manager. The president [Digit Murphy] came to me and asked if I’d consider that, and for me, it was really a no-brainer.

I’ve had 35 years of sports administration experience, so this was an easy fit for me. Having the new pay scale this year and being able to pay professional women’s hockey players a great salary to play hockey, I’ve put myself in a seat where it’s just unbelievable. I’m really happy about being a part of this, building the T6 team, bringing in the best players that we can bring in, while still being successful.”

A native of Toronto, James was a four-time world champion as a player for Canada and was inducted to the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2010, enshrined alongside Cammi Granato as the first two women in the Hall.

“I’m really excited about the fact that I’m a part of a new beginning for professional women’s hockey players getting paid a really good contract,” James continued. “Not only are the PHF owners taking a professional approach to our league, the actual teams are taking a professional approach, as well as the players in terms of business.”

James succeeds Krysti Clarke in the role.

The team also announced that Murphy is transitioning from her role as president with the ownership change as she moves over to the Metropolitan Riveters in the same role.