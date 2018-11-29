ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels have acquired infielder Tommy La Stella from the Chicago Cubs for $100,000 or a player to be named.

La Stella has spent the past four seasons with the Cubs. He batted .266 in 2018 while appearing in a career-high 123 games this year. He led the major leagues in pinch hits (24) and batting average (.312) while his 11 RBIs tied for the big league high. He has .264 average in five seasons.

Atlanta drafted La Stella in the eighth round in 2011, he debuted with the Braves three years later, then was acquired by the Cubs that off-season.

The Angels released outfielder Jabari Bush to make room for La Stella on the 40-man roster.

