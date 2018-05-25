NEW YORK — A minor league pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels has been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program for a second positive test for a drug of abuse.

Nathan Bates made one appearance this season at Double-A Mobile of the Southern League. The 24-year-old right-hander threw an inning on April 9, then went on the disabled list.

Bates' suspension, announced Friday, was the 39th this year under minor league program. There have been eight under the big league program, including Seattle All-Star second baseman Robinson Cano.

