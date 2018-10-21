Brad Ausmus is the new manager of the Los Angeles Angels.

The team made the announcement on Sunday afternoon.

The Angels are happy to welcome Brad Ausmus as the new Manager! pic.twitter.com/LDi8A4HHQ0 — Angels (@Angels) October 21, 2018

Ausmus succeeds Mike Scioscia, who stepped down late last month after 19 seasons.

Ausmus, 49, spent four seasons as Tigers manager and was fired after the 2017 season. A catcher in his playing days, Ausmus posted a 314-332 record with the Tigers, winning the AL Central in his first season. That was his sole playoff appearance.

A native of New Haven, CT, Ausmus had been with the Halos' organization since last November, serving as a special assistant to general manager Billy Eppler.

The Angels finished the 2018 season with an 80-82 mark, fourth in the American League West and 17 games out of a playoff spot.