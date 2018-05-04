Albert Pujols became the 32nd major leaguer to reach 3,000 career hits on Friday night with a single in the 5th inning against the Seattle Mariners.

The game was paused as the crowd in Seattle gave the Los Angeles Angels first baseman an ovation and his teammates streamed out of the dugout to congratulate the slugger.

Pujols is now tied with Roberto Clemente at the 3,000 mark. Al Kaline is next on the list at 3,007 career hits

The 38-year-old began his career with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001 and came out flying with 37 home runs and an OPS of 1.013 to capture National League Rookie of the Year honours. Pujols went on to make the All-Star team nine of his first 10 seasons and won the MVP Award in 2005, 2008 and 2009. He is also a two-time World Series winner.

“The one thing that is very understated about Albert is the sense of how hard he actually works at hitting, the studying of the pitchers, the actual time he spends in the cage,” former teammate and ex-Cardinals infielder David Eckstein told the Los Angeles Times.

“He works on his swing every day – he never takes a day off,” Angels star Mike Trout said. “He’s been up here for so long, 17, 18 years, and he still keeps the same routine every single day, just coming in and working hard.”

That hard work has paid off.

Pujols was rewarded following the 2011 season when he signed a 10-year, $240 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. The 38-year-old has four years left on his deal at approximately $114 million.