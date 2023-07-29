Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was carted off the field in the fifth inning of Saturday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays after being hit in the face on a pitch from starter Alek Manoah.

Ward is getting carted off the field now. Received applause from the crowd as he's taken off the field. — Kaitlyn McGrath (@kaitlyncmcgrath) July 29, 2023

With one out and the bases loaded, Ward was unable to avoid a high fastball from Manoah and immediately fell to the ground after getting hit in the nose-forehead area.

The 29-year-old Ward was bleeding as trainers from both teams assisted him on the ground before he was taken away on a cart.

A shaken Manoah was removed from the game after the incident in favour of reliever Genesis Cabrera.

Manoah, who was making his fourth start since returning from the minors, allowed one earned run with four hits, three walks and six strikeouts over 4.1 innings on Saturday.

Ward was hitting .254 with 14 home runs and 46 RBIs over 96 with the Angels this season entering Saturday's game.