PARIS (AP) — Rock-bottom Angers beat Lille 1-0 at home on Saturday to win for the first time in 22 French league games.

Defender Halid Sabanovic struck the winner in off the post in the 84th minute for Angers, which had not won since Sept. 17.

Lille striker Jonathan David went close to scoring his 20th league goal in the 70th but Angers goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni saved his effort.

Later, leader Paris Saint-Germain was at Nice looking to avoid a third straight defeat and a ninth overall in 2023, as under-pressure PSG coach Christophe Galtier returned to the club he coached last season.

