While LeBron James and teammate Dwight Howard appear to be on opposite sides when it comes to the NBA returning to play in Orlando, other members of the Los Angeles Lakers believe there's still time for team come together.

"[There's] no divide," an anonymous Lakers player told ESPN.

"Still have some time to figure things out as a league and as a team," another Lakers player told ESPN.

Howard was reportedly one of several players to speak out on a conference call on Friday, voicing his concerns over a return to play while the focus of America is on social injustice. James, meanwhile, has previously voiced his desire to resume play and has not voiced any concerns publicly about doing so.

Howard's agent, Charles Briscoe, told ESPN on Sunday that the 34-year-old hasn't made a decision playing because his focus remains on the Black Lives Matter movement.

“No basketball till we get this resolved.” Howard wrote in a statement Sunday, “I agree with Kyrie [Irving]. Basketball, or entertainment period, isn’t needed at this moment, and will only be a distraction.”

Irving, according to Shams Charania, told his fellow NBA players on Friday's call, "I don’t support going into Orlando. I’m not with the systematic racism and the bulls***. Something smells a little fishy."

Irving also reportedly added "I’m willing to give up everything I have [for social reform]."

Howard, 34, has spent 16 seasons in the league, reaching the NBA Finals once, as a member of the Orlando Magic. He's averaged 7.5 points and 7.4 rebounds per game in 62 games with the Lakers this season.

“I would love nothing more than to win my very first NBA Championship," ​Howard added. "But the unity of My People would be an even bigger Championship, that’s just to (sic) beautiful to pass up.

“This is a rare opportunity that, I believe, we as a community should be taking full advantage of. When have we ever had this amount of time to be with our families. This is where Unity starts.”

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley tweeted Sunday he stands with James on wanting to return. "Hoopers say what y'all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping," Beverly wrote. "Not Personal only BUSINESS #StayWoke"

Hoopers say what y’all want. If @KingJames said he hooping. We all hooping. Not Personal only BUSINESS🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🙏🏾 #StayWoke ✊🏿✊🏿✊🏿 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) June 14, 2020

Teams are scheduled to arrive for training camp in Orlando starting July 7, with the regular season set to resume play on July 30.