McKenzie: Going to take a 'heck of a hockey deal' to move Hoffman

Tom Anselmi has left his position as president of the Ottawa Senators sources tell TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Changes to the Ottawa Senators hierarchy as sources say Tom Anselmi has left his position as president of the Senators. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 9, 2018

Before he was named president of the Sens in January of 2017 replacing Cyril Leeder, Anselmi was the chief operating officer of Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment before resigning in 2013.

Anselmi was promoted to chief operating officer of MLSE in 1999 and president in 2012.

After taking the Pittsburgh Penguins to Game 7 of the Conference Final last season, this one has been a different story for the Senators. Coming into play Friday, they sit at 19-25-9, good for seventh in the Atlantic Division.

They will be back in action Saturday in Toronto to take on the Maple Leafs.