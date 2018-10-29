MILWAUKEE - Giannis Antetokoumpo and Kawhi Leonard will both sit out Monday night when the NBA's only remaining undefeated teams faceoff in Milwaukee.

You can watch the game LIVE on TSN2 at 7:30pm et/4:30pm pt.

The Bucks All-Star forward was placed in the concussion protocol Monday, ruling him out for at least one game. Leonard will miss the game for rest.

Antetokoumpo played just three minutes in the second half Saturday against Orlando after taking an inadvertent elbow from Aaron Gordon in the first quarter.

"I just got hit in the head," Antetokounmpo said. "I tried to block the shot, I fell down. I don't remember much after that, but I've got to be careful with that because I could have a concussion and stuff.

"We did some tests in the second quarter and then I did some tests in the third quarter. It was just a hit in the head."

He scored 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting with five rebounds in 16 minutes of first-half action then added six more late in the game before Budenholzer cleared Milwaukee's bench for a second straight game.

"I think we just wanted to be extra cautious," Budenholzer said. "Make sure everything was OK and kind of give him an extra look. Everything is good."

Milwaukee has struggled in the past without Antetokounmpo on the floor. That wasn't an issue against Orlando, which was outscored, 28-17, in the third quarter as the Bucks cruised to a 113-91 victory -- their fourth victory 15 points or more this season -- behind double-digit scoring efforts from Malcolm Brogdon, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton.

Rookie Donte DiVinchenzo played a big role, too. He followed a career-best nine-point effort the night before with 15 points on 6 of 9 shooting.

"I'm starting to feel a little better out there," DiVincenzo said. "I'm more confident offensively. Defensively is where I pride myself, so as long as I am doing it on that end, I'm fine with the results on the offensive end."

At 6-0, the Bucks are off to their best start since the 1971-72 team opened the season with seven consecutive victories and will put that streak on the line against a Raptors team also off to a 6-0 start, marking a franchise record.

Like the Bucks, the Raptors have adjusted quickly to a new coach. In their case, assistant Nick Nurse was promoted to the top job after serving as an assistant under Dwane Casey.

Nurse, though, doesn't have the benefit of inheriting a largely-intact squad; he's had to manage the loss of DeMar DeRozan, who was dealt to the Spurs -- along with center Jakob Poeltl -- in exchange for disgruntled forward Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard, a free agent after the season who could again be a trade target, has made an immediate impact in Toronto, averaging 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists in five games.

"I feel good. We're on the right track," said Leonard. "We've won every game so far and we just gotta keep going."

So far, everything seems to be clicking on all cylinders for the Raptors.

"Everyone has their own individual personalities, but everyone on this team knows how to come outside their own box and their own bubble to be able to accept others and be in their bubbles," Raptors guard Kyle Lowry said. "That's where we've got good professionals."

The Raptors, who eliminated Milwaukee in a six-game first-round playoff series in 2017, took two of the three meetings with the Bucks last season.