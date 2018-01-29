MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 18 rebounds, Matthew Dellavedova scored all 10 of his points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-85 on Monday night for their fourth straight win since firing coach Jason Kidd.

Antetokounmpo picked up his 22nd double-double of the season to lead the Bucks, who tightened up their defence after allowing the Sixers to score 22 of their first 26 points in the paint.

Antetokounmpo then asserted himself in the lane, and Philadelphia was hard-pressed to contain the athletic 6-foot-11 forward with All-Star centre Joel Embiid sitting out the game for rest.

Dario Saric had 19 points to lead the cold-shooting Sixers, who were 2 of 26 from 3-point range a night after going 11 of 29 in a loss at Oklahoma City. Ben Simmons added 16 points.

The Bucks were 11 for 28 from 3-point territory, getting key long-range buckets off the bench from Tony Snell (11 points), Sterling Brown (10 points) and Dellavedova. His reverse layup with 4:15 left capped a 12-4 run to give Milwaukee a 15-point lead.

Dellavedova also had a personal five-point run beginning with a 3 from the corner with 6:51 left and ending with two free throws after getting fouled on the break following a steal.

Khris Middleton scored 10 of his 19 points for the Bucks in a first half that ended with Milwaukee leading 55-53.

The Bucks have been rolling since assistant Joe Prunty took over as interim coach when Kidd was dismissed last Monday.

76ers: Embiid is set to play in back-to-back games for the first time when Philadelphia hosts Miami on Friday before visiting Indiana the next night. The 7-foot centre has had an extensive injury history that includes foot and knee surgeries that have limited his ability to play since he was drafted third overall in 2014. Elected a starter for his first All-Star Game, Embiid scored 27 points in 35 minutes during a loss Sunday at Oklahoma City. He is averaging 23.6 points and 10.9 rebounds per game.

Bucks: G Malcolm Brogdon returned to the starting lineup after a two-game absence with right calf soreness. He scored four points in 21 minutes. ... G Eric Bledsoe did not return after playing the first three minutes. The Bucks said he was available, but had been dealing with a sore left ankle.

76ers: Visit the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Bucks: At the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.

