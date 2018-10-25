MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points, 18 rebounds and 10 assists to lead the Milwaukee Bucks past the Philadelphia 76ers 123-108 on Wednesday night.

The Bucks improved to 4-0 for the first time since the 2001-02 season. Khris Middleton had 25 points, and Brook Lopez chipped in 21.

Joel Embiid scored 30 points for Philadelphia, which was coming off a wild 133-132 overtime loss Tuesday at Detroit. JJ Redick added 19 points for the 76ers, who fell to 2-3.

The Bucks overcame early ice-cold shooting before gradually taking control.

Lopez misfired on his first four 3-point attempts but then sank five straight to spark a second-quarter rally. The Bucks led by eight during the period and held a 71-64 advantage at the break. Middleton had 20 first-half points, and Redick had 16.

Milwaukee stretched the lead to 15 during the third quarter and held a 92-81 advantage heading to the fourth.

The Bucks poured it on in the final period, building a 16-point lead midway through. The 76ers pulled within eight late, but a pair of free throws by Antetokounmpo and a driving, one-handed scoop layup by Eric Bledsoe quickly pushed the lead to 12.

The 76ers held a 34-22 lead after one quarter by making 6 of 8 from 3-point range, with five players sinking shots from deep. The Bucks made just 1 of 11 3s and shot 23 per cent overall, trailing by 14 at one point.

TIP-INS

76ers: Ben Simmons left Saturday's game against Orlando in the first quarter and didn't play Tuesday night against Detroit. He logged 37 minutes Wednesday night. ... Embiid has recorded a double-double in all five of the team's games. ... Coach Brett Brown on Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova, who played with Philadelphia last season: "He's a fantastic teammate. He's a pro's pro. He's a prideful worker and he is skilled at what he does."

Bucks: Matthew Dellavedova missed the game due to illness. ... D.J. Wilson also was inactive with a right hamstring injury.

UP NEXT

76ers: Host Charlotte on Saturday night.

Bucks: At Minnesota on Friday night.

