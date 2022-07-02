The Toronto Blue Jays have acquired left-hander Anthony Banda from the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations, the team announced Saturday.

Banda, 28, was initially selected by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 33rd round of the 2011 amateur draft but did not sign. In the 2012 draft, Banda was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 10th round.

In 2014, Banda was dealt from the Brewers back to the Diamondbacks.

Since then Banda has spent time with Tampa Bay Rays (2018), San Francisco Giants (2020), the New York Mets (2021) and most recently, a second stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates (2021, 2022)

The Corpus Christi, TX., native has a career record of 7-5 with a 5.50 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 95 strikeouts.