Despite playing a total of 77 postseason games since July 2020, Tampa Bay Lightning centre Anthony Cirelli refuses to cite fatigue as an excuse for the team's first-round playoff exit in 2022-23.

Losing to the Toronto Maple Leafs in six games in the opening round ended a run to three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals that included back-to-back titles in 2020 and 2021 for the Lightning. Cirelli says the team is ready to back to their winning ways.

"We played a lot of games in that span, but that's no excuse, really," Cirelli told NHL.com. "We were intent on going deep again."

Cirelli admits the early exit gave the team a chance to rest and train more to prepare for the upcoming season. The 26-year-old had off-season shoulder surgery in 2022 and didn’t make his season debut until Dec. 3. He finished the campaign with 11 goals and 29 points in 58 games along with three goals and six points in the postseason.

Along with Cirelli, the Lightning’s main core of captain Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point, Victor Hedman, Mikhail Sergachev and Andrei Vasilevskiy remains intact, but roster changes have been made this summer. Alex Killorn, who won two rings with the Lightning, departed as a free agent to Anaheim, signing a four-year deal. Forwards Pat Maroon, Ross Colton and Corey Perry were all traded.

In free agency, they added two-time Stanley Cup champion Conor Sheary as well as depth players Josh Archibald, Luke Glendening, and Calvin de Haan.

"I mean, obviously it always [stinks] losing guys," Cirelli said. "That's the reality of it: It's a business. Stuff like that happens, but we're staying the course. Julien has brought in guys like [forward] Conor Sheary, so that's going to help.

"Guys come in and guys come out. That's part of the game. They've done a good job replacing the pieces that left, but that doesn't take away from our excitement.

"We're really excited and ready to go for the season."