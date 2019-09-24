The Toronto Blue Jays announced that scheduled starting pitcher Anthony Kay is out with back pain and Thomas Pannone will take his place on the mound when the team hosts the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

Kay is 1-0 this season with a 5.79 earned-run average in his rookie season with Toronto.

Pannone is 3-5 with a 5.90 earned-run average this season.

Both teams are coming off an 15-inning game in where both teams used 10 pitchers.