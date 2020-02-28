LAKELAND, Fla. — Toronto centre-fielder Teoscar Hernandez drove in three runs as the Blue Jays beat the Detroit Tigers 5-4 in pre-season action on Friday.

Hernandez had a two-run double off Tigers starter Ivan Nova in the first and then a run-scoring triple off Nolan Blackwood in the third.

Toronto second baseman Santiago Espinal opened the scoring with an RBI double in the first.

Blue Jays designated hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr., added a run-scoring single in the fourth.

Left-handed starter Anthony Kay didn't give up a run while allowing two hits in two innings for Toronto (4-1-2).

Right-hander Shun Yamaguchi, battling for a spot in the Toronto rotation, is scheduled to start Saturday when the Blue Jays face the visiting Philadelphia Phillies in Dunedin, Fla.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28, 2020.