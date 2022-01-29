Louis scores twice to lead Stars past Rocket

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Anthony Louis scored twice to lead the Texas Stars past the Laval Rocket 6-1 in American Hockey League action Friday night.

Joel L'Esperance, Jeremy Gregoire, Nicholas Caamano and Ty Dellandrea had the other goals for Texas (12-14-4-2).

Tory Dello scored for Laval (15-12-2-0)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.