What does the future hold for Pettis, Cerrone following UFC 249 fight?

Anthony “Showtime” Pettis (23-10) beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone (36-15) in a wild welterweight fight that included a flurry of exchanges, even one kick after the final bell. Pettis and Cerrone last fought in 2013. Pettis won that one as well. Cerrone has dropped four in a row, including losses to Conor McGregor, Gaethje and Ferguson.

Aleksei “The Boa Constrictor” Oleinik (59-13-1) beat Fabricio Werdum (23-9-1) in a heavyweight bout featuring a pair of 42-year-olds. It was a split decision that included more toe-to-toe blows than ground grappling.

Carla Esparza (16-6) edged Michelle “Karate Hottie” Waterson (17-8) in a split decision. It was Esparza’s third straight victory in the straw-weight division.

Vicente Luque (18-7-1) won for the seventh time in eight fights when he beat Niko Price (14-4) in a bloodbath. The fight was ruled a TKO in the third round after Price developed a nasty cut above his right eye. Luque was ahead on all three cards when it was called.

Featherweight Bryce Mitchell (13-1) defeated fellow grappler Charles Rosa (12-4) in a unanimous decision.

Ryan “Superman” Spann (18-5) extended his winning streak to eight by beating veteran Sam Alvey (33-14) in a split decision.

“I don't like people anyway,” said Spann, who got a victory in the opening bout. “It's fine. It was nothing. The world is my audience.”