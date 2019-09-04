Just when we thought the Antonio Brown saga was over, here we go again.

Brown took to Instagram Wednesday to reveal his displeasure with a pair of fines handed to him by the Oakland Raiders and accompanied the post with the following message:

"When your own team want to hate but there's no stopping me now devil is a lie. Everyone got to pay this year so we clear," Brown wrote on a post featuring a letter from general manager Mike Mayock.

The letter detailed two fines. The first was a $40,000 penalty for missing training camp on Aug. 18 and the second was a fine of $13,950 for missing walk through on Aug. 22. The letter also accompanied the following message:

"Please be advised that should you continue to miss mandatory team activities, including practices and games, the Raiders reserve the right to impose additional remedies available under the Club's Discipline Schedule, the CBA and your NFL Player Contract, including, but not limited to, additional fines and discipline for engaging in Conduct Detrimental to the Club."

It's been an eventful off-season for Brown to say the least.

After missing time because of foot injuries sustained in France from a cold therapy machine, Brown sparred with the NFL over a new helmet rule that deemed his previous model of helmet unsafe to wear on the field. Brown went back and forth with the league and filed two grievances, even briefly threatening to retire over the issue before eventually returning to the Raiders in league-approved helmet. At one point during his absence, Mayock publicly urged Brown to decide if he was "all in or all out."

"So from our perspective, it's time for him to be all in or all out," Mayock said in mid-August. "So we're hoping he's back soon. We've got 89 guys busting their tails. We are really excited about where this franchise is going and we hope A.B. is going to be a big part of it starting Week 1 against Denver."

Brown also publicly feuded with former Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Ben Roethlisberger after the quarterback said he regretted his "ruined friendship" with Brown.

The Raiders acquired Brown in an off-season trade with Pittsburgh. He is set to make his debut in silver and black on Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.