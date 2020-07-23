Two days after appearing to announce his retirement, Antonio Brown demanded clarity on his personal conduct investigation from the National Football League, and indicated he would still like to play.

In an Instagram post Wednesday, Brown criticized the NFL for dragging their feet on their personal conduct investigation and any potential suspension of the wide receiver, and demanded clarity on his status with the league, adding he needed an update so he can talk to interested teams.

"I have complied with each and every ask of your investigations throughout the past 11 months. You have had access to all of my phones, you know what the deal is in each and every situation that the media has distorted. I have been seeing the therapist you asked me to, I have worked on all aspects of my life this past year and have become a better man because of it. The fact that you refuse to provide a deadline and the reason for the fact you won’t resolve your investigations is completely unacceptable. I demand you provide me clarity on this situation immediately if you really care about my wellbeing. My legal team continues to ask and you provide no answers. How is it that the league can just drag it’s feet on any investigation it chooses on players and we just have to sit there in limbo? Need an update so I can talk to these teams properly, they’re waiting on you @nfl let’s get this thing moving! We’ve got history to make!! #Himmothy"

Recently, the former seven-time Pro Bowler had reportedly received interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks as potential suitors interested in his services.

Brown played one game for the New England Patriots last season after spending training camp with the Oakland Raiders. The Raiders granted Brown his release after he was upset the team fined him for missing time in training camp over problems with his helmet and the Patriots released him after allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.

A former sixth-round pick (195th overall), Brown spent 130 of his 131 career games in the NFL with the Steelers. Brown recorded 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns on 841 receptions over his career.