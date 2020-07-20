Former star wide receiver Antonio Brown sent out a series of tweets on Monday to announce that he’s retiring from the NFL again.

Is it time to walk away i done ✅ everything in the game ?!! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

at this point the risk is greater than the reward thank you everyone who been part of this journey i sincerely thank you for everything! life goes on 84! — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

I came i saw i conquered mission complete Call God 🤙🏾 — AB (@AB84) July 20, 2020

The 32-year-old Brown also said he was retiring in September of 2019 but had been working out with fellow NFL players in the months that followed. For all intents and purposes, he appeared to be aiming to earn another NFL contract.

Recently, the former seven-time Pro Bowler had reportedly received interest from the Baltimore Ravens and Seattle Seahawks as potential suitors interested in his services.

Brown's original retirement tweet came just days after the Patriots released him following his lone appearance during the 2019 season in New England's Week 2 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Prior to signing with the Pats, Brown was traded from the Pittsburgh Steelers to the Oakland Raiders. Oakland cut Brown just ahead of the start of the 2019 regular-season after he asked for his release on social media.

A former sixth-round pick (195th overall), Brown spent 130 of his 131 career games in the NFL with the Steelers. Brown recorded 11,263 yards and 75 touchdowns on 841 receptions over his career.