Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown posted a video on Instagram of him working out with Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson.

Brown captioned the video, which shows him catching a deep pass from Wilson, "Who wants to see this on Sundays? That was fun!"

The 31-year-old Brown could be suspended if he were to be signed by a team ahead of the 2020 season. The former star player has been involved in a number of legal issues stemming back from the 2019 season.

Brown played in just one game during the 2019 campaign after being released by the New England Patriots in September of 2019. The wide receiver signed with the Patriots that same month after he was cut by the Oakland Raiders, who acquired him in March of 2019 in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Brown, who spent nine of his 10 career seasons with the Steelers, has amassed 11,263 receiving yards and 75 touchdowns with 841 receptions over his career and has seven Pro Bowl nominations.