24m ago
AP Top 25 - NCAA Football
For the first time in its history, the national champion Clemson Tigers are the Associated Press's No.1 team in the country atop the preseason poll. Dabo Swinney's team received 52 of the 62 first-place votes with Nick Saban's perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide the recipients of the other 10.
TSN.ca Staff
For the first time in its history, the national champion Clemson Tigers are the Associated Press's No.1 team in the country atop the preseason poll.
Dabo Swinney's team received 52 of the 62 first-place votes with Nick Saban's perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide the recipients of the other 10.
The Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes round out the top-five.
(Updated: August 19th)
The AP Top 25
|TW
|LW
|TEAM
|CONF
|LAST GAME
|UP NEXT
|1
|-
|Clemson (52)
|ACC
|-
|vs. Georgia Tech
|2
|-
|Alabama (10)
|SEC
|-
|vs. Duke
|3
|-
|Georgia
|SEC
|-
|@ Vanderbilt
|4
|-
|Oklahoma
|Big 12
|-
|vs. Houston
|5
|-
|Ohio State
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. Florida Atlantic
|6
|-
|Louisiana State
|SEC
|-
|vs. Georgia Southern
|7
|-
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. Middle Tennessee
|8
|-
|Florida
|SEC
|-
|vs. Miami
|9
|-
|Notre Dame
|Ind.
|-
|@ Louisville
|10
|-
|Texas
|Big 12
|-
|vs. Louisiana Tech
|11
|-
|Oregon
|Pac-12
|-
|@ No. 16 Auburn
|12
|-
|Texas A&M
|SEC
|-
|vs. Texas State
|13
|-
|Washington
|Pac-12
|-
|vs. Eastern Washington
|14
|-
|Utah
|Pac-12
|-
|@ Brigham Young
|15
|-
|Penn State
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. Idaho
|16
|-
|Auburn
|SEC
|-
|vs. No. 10 Oregon
|17
|-
|Central Florida
|AAC
|-
|vs. Florida A&M
|18
|-
|Michigan State
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. Tulsa
|19
|-
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|-
|@ South Florida
|20
|-
|Iowa
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. Miami (OH)
|21
|-
|Iowa State
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. Northern Iowa
|22
|-
|Syracuse
|ACC
|-
|@ Liberty
|23
|-
|Washington State
|Pac-12
|-
|vs. New Mexico State
|24
|-
|Nebraska
|Big Ten
|-
|vs. South Alabama
|25
|-
|Stanford
|Pac-12
|-
|vs. Northwestern