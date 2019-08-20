For the first time in its history, the national champion Clemson Tigers are the Associated Press's No.1 team in the country atop the preseason poll.

Dabo Swinney's team received 52 of the 62 first-place votes with Nick Saban's perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide the recipients of the other 10.

The Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes round out the top-five.

(Updated: August 19th)