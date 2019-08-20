For the first time in its history, the national champion Clemson Tigers are the Associated Press's No.1 team in the country atop the preseason poll.

Dabo Swinney's team received 52 of the 62 first-place votes with Nick Saban's perennial powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide the recipients of the other 10.

The Georgia Bulldogs, Oklahoma Sooners and Ohio State Buckeyes round out the top-five.

(Updated: August 19th)

 

The AP Top 25

 
TW LW TEAM CONF LAST GAME UP NEXT
Clemson (52)  ACC  vs. Georgia Tech 
Alabama (10)  SEC  vs. Duke 
Georgia  SEC  @ Vanderbilt 
Oklahoma  Big 12  vs. Houston 
Ohio State  Big Ten  vs. Florida Atlantic 
Louisiana State  SEC  vs. Georgia Southern 
Michigan  Big Ten  vs. Middle Tennessee 
Florida  SEC  vs. Miami 
Notre Dame  Ind.  @ Louisville 
10  Texas Big 12 vs. Louisiana Tech
11  Oregon  Pac-12  @ No. 16 Auburn 
12  Texas A&M   SEC vs. Texas State 
13  Washington  Pac-12  vs. Eastern Washington 
14  Utah  Pac-12  @ Brigham Young 
15  Penn State  Big Ten  vs. Idaho 
16  Auburn  SEC  vs. No. 10 Oregon 
17  Central Florida  AAC  vs. Florida A&M 
18  Michigan State  Big Ten  vs. Tulsa 
19  Wisconsin  Big Ten  @ South Florida 
20  Iowa  Big Ten  vs. Miami (OH) 
21  Iowa State  Big Ten  vs. Northern Iowa 
22  Syracuse  ACC  @ Liberty 
23  Washington State  Pac-12  vs. New Mexico State 
24  Nebraska  Big Ten  vs. South Alabama 
25  Stanford  Pac-12  vs. Northwestern 
 

 