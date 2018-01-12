7h ago
Arbitration tracker: Bryant, Cubs agree at $10.85 M
TSN.ca Staff
With the deadline approaching for Major League Baseball teams to exchange arbitration numbers with their eligible players, many are settling on new contracts.
The deadline to exchange arbitration information is 1pm ET, though teams are allowed to continue to negotiate with the players even after that time.
Kris Bryant
The Cubs and Kris Bryant agreed to a first year arbitration record $10.85 million according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Meanwhile, teammate Addison Russell and the Cubs settled at $3.2 million.
Bryant followed up his MVP-season in 2016 with 29 home runs, 73 RBI and an OPS of .946 last season.
Dallas Keuchel
Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Astros have agreed to a $13.2 million deal according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. He will be a free agent after the 2018 season.
Manny Machado
The Baltimore Orioles and third baseman Manny Machado have agreed to a $16 million deal for 2018 according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The deal also reportedly includes incentives for awards.
Jacob deGrom
The New York Mets and starter Jacob deGrom have agreed to a $7.4 million deal for next season according to Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com.
Didi Gregorius and Sonny Gray
The Yankees have settled with Sonny Gray ($6.5 million) and Didi Gregorius ($8.25 million) for 2018 according to Heyman. They also reached an agreement with catcher Austin Romine for $1.1 million.
Marcell Ozuna
The St. Louis Cardinals have settled at $9 million with newly-acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna according to Heyman. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.
Ozuna came over from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects.
Xander Bogaerts
Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $7.05 million deal for 2018 according to Scott Laubler of ESPN.
Charlie Blackmon
Heyman reports that outfielder Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a $14 million deal to avoid arbitration.
Danny Salazar
The Cleveland Indians and starter Danny Salazar have agreed to a $5 million deal for next season according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.
Justin Wilson
Bob Nightengale pf USA Today reports that the Cubs have signed reliever Justin Wilson to a $4.25 million deal.
CJ Cron and Tyler Skaggs
Nightengale reports that the Angels have settled with CJ Cron ($2.3 million) and Tyler Skaggs ($1.875 million)
Kyle Hendricks
Nightengale reports the Cubs have signed Kyle Hendricks to a $4.175 million deal.
Billy Hamilton
Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that Billy Hamilton has settled with the Cincinnati Reds at $4.6 million.
David Phelps
David Phelps has settled with the Seattle Mariners for $5.55 million according to Murray.
Jose Abreu
Jose Abreu has settle with the Chicago White Sox at $13 million avoiding arbitraton according to Murray
Gerrit Cole
Gerrit Cole has settled with the Pittsburgh Pirates at $6.75 million according to Murray.