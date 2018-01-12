Sabathia jokes about why he chose the Yankees over the Blue Jays

With the deadline approaching for Major League Baseball teams to exchange arbitration numbers with their eligible players, many are settling on new contracts.

The deadline to exchange arbitration information is 1pm ET, though teams are allowed to continue to negotiate with the players even after that time.

Kris Bryant

The Cubs and Kris Bryant agreed to a first year arbitration record $10.85 million according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Meanwhile, teammate Addison Russell and the Cubs settled at $3.2 million.

kris bryant gets 1st year arb record $10.85M #cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Bryant followed up his MVP-season in 2016 with 29 home runs, 73 RBI and an OPS of .946 last season.

Dallas Keuchel

Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Astros have agreed to a $13.2 million deal according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. He will be a free agent after the 2018 season.

keuchel, astros agree at $13.2M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Manny Machado

The Baltimore Orioles and third baseman Manny Machado have agreed to a $16 million deal for 2018 according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The deal also reportedly includes incentives for awards.

Orioles and Manny Machado have come to terms on a $16 million deal for 2018, per source. Deal also includes incentives for awards. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 12, 2018

Jacob deGrom

The New York Mets and starter Jacob deGrom have agreed to a $7.4 million deal for next season according to Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com.

Not sure if this is out there already, but deGrom will get $7.4 million in 2018 per a source. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) January 12, 2018

Didi Gregorius and Sonny Gray

The Yankees have settled with Sonny Gray ($6.5 million) and Didi Gregorius ($8.25 million) for 2018 according to Heyman. They also reached an agreement with catcher Austin Romine for $1.1 million.

sonny gray, yankees settle at $6.5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

didi gregorius, yankees settle at $8.25M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Marcell Ozuna

The St. Louis Cardinals have settled at $9 million with newly-acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna according to Heyman. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

marcell ozuna, #STLCards settle at $9M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Ozuna came over from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects.

Xander Bogaerts

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $7.05 million deal for 2018 according to Scott Laubler of ESPN.

Xander Bogaerts will make $7.05 million this year. Bogaerts was in his second year of arbitration eligibility. He made $4.5 million with the Red Sox last season. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) January 12, 2018

Charlie Blackmon

Heyman reports that outfielder Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a $14 million deal to avoid arbitration.

charlie blackmon, rockies agree at $14M, avoiding arbitration — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Danny Salazar

The Cleveland Indians and starter Danny Salazar have agreed to a $5 million deal for next season according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Justin Wilson

Bob Nightengale pf USA Today reports that the Cubs have signed reliever Justin Wilson to a $4.25 million deal.

The #Cubs sign reliever Justin Wilson to one year, $4.25 million contract to avoid arbitration — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

CJ Cron and Tyler Skaggs

Nightengale reports that the Angels have settled with CJ Cron ($2.3 million) and Tyler Skaggs ($1.875 million)

The #Angels avoid arbitration with CJ Cron ($2.3 million) and Tyler Skaggs ($1.875 million) — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Kyle Hendricks

Nightengale reports the Cubs have signed Kyle Hendricks to a $4.175 million deal.

The #Cubs sign Kyle Hendricks, invaluable part of rotation, to one year, $4.175 million deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Billy Hamilton

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that Billy Hamilton has settled with the Cincinnati Reds at $4.6 million.

Source: #Reds, Billy Hamilton settle at $4,600,000, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

David Phelps

David Phelps has settled with the Seattle Mariners for $5.55 million according to Murray.

Source: #Mariners, David Phelps settle at $5,550,000, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu has settle with the Chicago White Sox at $13 million avoiding arbitraton according to Murray

Sources: #WhiteSox, Jose Abreu settle at $13 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole has settled with the Pittsburgh Pirates at $6.75 million according to Murray.