Sabathia jokes about why he chose the Yankees over the Blue Jays

The deadline for teams to settle with players ahead of arbitration came and went Friday afternoon. Keep up with all the latest signings and notes from around the MLB on TSN.ca.

Kris Bryant

The Cubs and Kris Bryant agreed to a first year arbitration record $10.85 million according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. Meanwhile, teammate Addison Russell and the Cubs settled at $3.2 million.

kris bryant gets 1st year arb record $10.85M #cubs — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Bryant followed up his MVP-season in 2016 with 29 home runs, 73 RBI and an OPS of .946 last season.

Dallas Keuchel

Houston left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Astros have agreed to a $13.2 million deal according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. He will be a free agent after the 2018 season.

keuchel, astros agree at $13.2M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Manny Machado

The Baltimore Orioles and third baseman Manny Machado have agreed to a $16 million deal for 2018 according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. The deal also reportedly includes incentives for awards.

Orioles and Manny Machado have come to terms on a $16 million deal for 2018, per source. Deal also includes incentives for awards. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) January 12, 2018

Jacob deGrom and Noah Syndergaard

The New York Mets and starter Jacob deGrom have agreed to a $7.4 million deal for next season according to Matt Ehalt of NorthJersey.com. The Mets also settled with starter Noah Syndergaard at $2.975 million according to Nightengale.

Not sure if this is out there already, but deGrom will get $7.4 million in 2018 per a source. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) January 12, 2018

Didi Gregorius and Sonny Gray

The Yankees have settled with Sonny Gray ($6.5 million) and Didi Gregorius ($8.25 million) for 2018 according to Heyman. They also reached an agreement with catcher Austin Romine for $1.1 million.

sonny gray, yankees settle at $6.5M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

didi gregorius, yankees settle at $8.25M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Jose Abreu

The Chicago White Sox announced that they have agreed to a $13 million deal with slugger Jose Abreu, avoiding arbitration.

Cody Allen

Reliever Cody Allen and the Cleveland Indians have settled at $10.575 according to Nightengale.

Cody Allen gets $10.575 million from Cleveland #Indians — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 13, 2018

Marcell Ozuna

The St. Louis Cardinals have settled at $9 million with newly-acquired outfielder Marcell Ozuna according to Heyman. He is eligible for free agency after the 2019 season.

marcell ozuna, #STLCards settle at $9M — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Ozuna came over from the Miami Marlins in exchange for four prospects.

Michael Wacha

The St. Louis Cardinals and starter Michael Wacha have agreed to a $5.3 million deal for 2018 according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Michael Wacha gets $5.3 million from #STLCards — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Xander Bogaerts

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to a $7.05 million deal for 2018 according to Scott Laubler of ESPN.

Xander Bogaerts will make $7.05 million this year. Bogaerts was in his second year of arbitration eligibility. He made $4.5 million with the Red Sox last season. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) January 12, 2018

Alex Wood

Nightengale reports that lefty starter Alex Wood and the Los Angeles Dodgers have settled at $6 million.

Alex Wood gets $6 million from #Dodgers — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Charlie Blackmon

Heyman reports that outfielder Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies have agreed on a $14 million deal to avoid arbitration.

charlie blackmon, rockies agree at $14M, avoiding arbitration — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 12, 2018

Danny Salazar

The Cleveland Indians and starter Danny Salazar have agreed to a $5 million deal for next season according to Jordan Bastian of MLB.com.

Not sure if this is out there already, but deGrom will get $7.4 million in 2018 per a source. — Matt Ehalt (@MattEhalt) January 12, 2018

Taijuan Walker

The Arizona Diamondbacks have settled with flamethrowing starter Taijuan Walker for $4.825 million according to Nightengale.

Taijuan Walker gets $4.825 from #Dbacks — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Justin Wilson

Nightengale reports that the Cubs have signed reliever Justin Wilson to a $4.25 million deal.

The #Cubs sign reliever Justin Wilson to one year, $4.25 million contract to avoid arbitration — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

CJ Cron and Tyler Skaggs

Nightengale reports that the Angels have settled with CJ Cron ($2.3 million) and Tyler Skaggs ($1.875 million)

The #Angels avoid arbitration with CJ Cron ($2.3 million) and Tyler Skaggs ($1.875 million) — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Kyle Hendricks

Nightengale reports the Cubs have signed Kyle Hendricks to a $4.175 million deal.

The #Cubs sign Kyle Hendricks, invaluable part of rotation, to one year, $4.175 million deal — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 12, 2018

Billy Hamilton

Robert Murray of FanRag Sports reports that Billy Hamilton has settled with the Cincinnati Reds at $4.6 million.

Source: #Reds, Billy Hamilton settle at $4,600,000, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

David Phelps

David Phelps has settled with the Seattle Mariners for $5.55 million according to Murray.

Source: #Mariners, David Phelps settle at $5,550,000, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

Jose Abreu

Jose Abreu has settle with the Chicago White Sox at $13 million avoiding arbitraton according to Murray

Sources: #WhiteSox, Jose Abreu settle at $13 million, avoiding arbitration. — Robert Murray (@RobertMurrayFRS) January 12, 2018

Gerrit Cole

Gerrit Cole has settled with the Pittsburgh Pirates at $6.75 million according to Murray.