An arbitrator has upheld the two-game suspension for Hamilton Tiger-Cats linebacker Simoni Lawrence regarding his hit on Zach Collaros in the season-opener, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lawrence met with an arbitrator a week ago regarding an appeal to his suspension and has been eligible to play while the process played out over the last month.

Lawrence notched three tackles and one sack as the Ticats beat the Calgary Stampeders 30-23 on Saturday.

"This establishes a new suspension precedent for a dangerous hit by a player with no history of supplementary discipline. Not just another suspension/appeal" TSN's Dave Naylor tweeted following the news.

In the season-opener, Lawrence lowered his shoulder and made contact with Collaros’ helmet as the quarterback was sliding at the end of a run on the third offensive play of the game. Collaros remained on the turf for several minutes after the hit before walking off the field under his own power. He exchanged words with Lawrence, his teammate for four seasons in Hamilton, as he left the field.

Collaros didn’t return to the game, getting replaced by backup Cody Fajardo, while Lawrence was assessed a 25-yard roughing the passer penalty on the play.

In an interview with TSN’s Matthew Scianitti after the game, Lawrence apologized to Collaros and said the hit was not intentional.

“It wasn’t anything personal about Zach,” Lawrence said. “It’s hard to stop when you’re running full speed. I love Zach to death. I feel really bad about it and it wasn’t intentional. Prayers to him and his family.”

Lawrence added he would let Collaros “cool off” after the incident before reaching out to him.

The CFL on TSN panel was unanimous in saying the league needed to take action against Lawrence.

“I’ve got no time for that,” said Matt Dunigan. “I’ve seen it too many times with Lawrence the way he attacks the game. He’s a good football player, but something’s got to be done at this point.”

“Zach Collaros is one of the players that we’re looking forward to seeing play throughout the season. And you have guys like Simoni running around here, taking guys out like that,” Henry Burris said, adding that he had a similar incident with the Ticats linebacker, who targeted his injured knee in 2015.