BC Lions receiver Manny Arceneaux says he expects to play again this season after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee during the Lions' Week 11 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Arceneaux told TSN Radio 1040 Vancouver on Tuesday, that because he is expecting to return to the Lions, he will put off having surgery until November.

The eighth-year veteran had an ACL tear two years ago in the same knee. The Lions announced that they would be putting Arceneaux on the six-game injured list shortly after their loss to the Roughriders.

Arceneaux has 553 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions this season.