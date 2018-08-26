The severity of the right knee injury that BC Lions wide receiver Emmanuel Arceneaux incurred in Saturday's 24-21 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders is not yet known.

Following the game, coach Wally Buono did not provide an updates regarding his injured wide receiver. Arceneaux will have his knee re-evaluated on Monday.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that receiver has a full range of motion in his injured knee, and that the hope is that the injury is more nerve related as opposed to there being ligament damage. As Lalji points out, the knee that Arceneaux injured against the Roughriders is the same one in which he had an ACL tear two years ago.

Arceneaux incurred the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game and did not return. The eighth-year veteran has totaled 553 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions this season.