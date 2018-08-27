The BC Lions announced receiver Manny Arceneaux will be placed on the six-game injured list after suffering a torn ACL in his right knee in the team's loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders Saturday. He will miss the rest of the season.

Arceneaux had an ACL tear two years ago in the same knee.

Arceneaux incurred the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game and did not return. The eighth-year veteran has totaled 553 yards and one touchdown on 32 receptions this season.