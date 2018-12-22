Archer will not return as DC for Argos

Mike Archer will not return as defensive coordinator for the Toronto Argonauts according to TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Hearing Mike Archer will not be returning as #Argos defensive coordinator. New head coach Corey Chamblin said earlier this month he would take over calling plays for Toronto’s defence #CFL — Matthew Scianitti (@TSNScianitti) December 22, 2018

Archer was promoted to the defensive coordinator position on former head coach Marc Trestman’s staff in 2018 after previously serving as the linebackers coach.

Prior to joining the Argos, Archer was at the University of Virginia where he served as the linebackers coach and before that, the safeties coach.

The 65-year-old has also spent time coaching with the Pittsburgh Steelers as well as at NC State and the University of Kentucky.

Archer was the head coach of LSU from 1987-90.