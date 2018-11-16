Arizona Coyotes forward Josh Archibald will have a hearing with the league's department of player safety for a questionable hit on Ryan Hartman in Thursday night's loss to the Nashville Predators.

Archibald caught Hartman with a shoulder to the head after the Predators forward shot the puck from the blueline late in the second period on Thursday's game. Hartman was bleeding after the hit and left the game, though he did return. Archibald picked up a minor penalty for an illegal check to the head.

Arizona’s Josh Archibald will have a hearing today for an illegal check to the head on Nashville’s Ryan Hartman. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) November 16, 2018

Archibald is without a point in nine games this season with a minus-1 rating.

The 26-year-old, who was traded to the Coyotes from the Pittsburgh Penguins in December of 2017, had five goals and 11 points in 42 games last season.