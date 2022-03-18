TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Right-hander Archie Bradley has agreed to a $3.75 million, one-year deal to bolster the Los Angeles Angels' bullpen.

Bradley went through his first workout with the Angels on Friday. The veteran reliever is the latest addition by general manager Perry Minasian to the Angels' long-struggling pitching staff, and more help is on the way.

Los Angeles also will add veteran right-handed reliever Ryan Tepera after a roster spot is cleared for him.

Angels manager Joe Maddon wasn't allowed to talk about Tepera's imminent addition, but he is excited about the new options available to him this spring after Los Angeles' struggles out of the bullpen throughout his tenure.

“They're really established relievers,” Maddon said. “These are guys that you can count on when the score is even or you're ahead. ... It creates even more depth, because guys are going to be pushed back to the minor leagues that we feel good about, but are going to continue their process of becoming a really solid major league relief pitcher. It makes us better in the present, and it also makes us better in the future.”

Bradley went 7-3 with a 3.71 ERA and 40 strikeouts last season for Philadelphia. The eight-year major league veteran has a career 3.89 ERA and experience as a starter and a closer with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Bradley was at home in Oklahoma when the Angels' pursuit of him became serious. He is eager to team up with Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to provide part of what the Halos have lacked for years.

“When you look at what they've added, you really start to turn your head,” Bradley said.

Tepera will join the Angels after spending last year with the Cubs and the White Sox.

Bradley and Tepera were among the top free agent relievers available, and the Angels made good on Minasian's desire to bolster a bullpen that has let down this franchise repeatedly for years. Los Angeles' relievers were 24th in the majors with a 4.59 ERA last season.

Minasian added standout reliever Aaron Loup before the lockout, and he also re-signed closer Raisel Iglesias to a four-year, $58 million contract after his outstanding performance in 2021.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports