Argentina meets old foes the Netherlands with a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semifinals on the line and the knowledge that Lionel Messi could be suiting up in an Albiceleste kit for the last time should their journey end on Friday.

The match will mark the sixth time the two traditional footballing powers have met at a World Cup and the fourth time in a knockout tie. Most famously, Argentina defeated the Oranje 3-1 in extra time in the 1978 World Cup Final at home in Buenos Aires on a brace from Mario Kempes for the country’s first-ever World Cup victory.

In 1998, Arsenal forward Dennis Bergkamp sent the Oranje through to the semifinals in France at Argentina’s expense with a memorable 89th-minute marker. Interestingly enough, there are players remaining on both teams from the last time these two nations took the pitch at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

In Sao Paulo, the Netherlands and Argentina played to the first-ever 0-0 draw in a World Cup semifinal, with the winner determined by spot kicks. Argentina would advance to the Final thanks to a 4-2 shootout victory, with Messi among the goal scorers and goalkeeper Sergio Romero turning aside shots from Ron Vlaar and Wesley Sneijder in the victory. Argentina would go on to fall 1-0 to Germany in the Final.

While Messi has been Argentina’s spark plug in the tournament, scoring three goals including one in the Round of 16 victory against Australia, there is a tenuousness about him. Every time out on the pitch could be his last at a World Cup, with the 35-year-old Paris Saint-Germain forward indicating that this, in fact, will be his final trip to football’s quadrennial meeting of the giants. The World Cup trophy is the last prize that has eluded arguably world football’s greatest-ever talent. Going out triumphant would be the kind of storybook ending that an icon deserves, but the Dutch aren’t feeling sentimental.

Captain Virgil van Dijk says his team is gearing up to face an entire XI and not just one player.

“We are not preparing only for him,” the Liverpool centre-back said. “We are preparing for Argentina, and we know they have success over the years. It's not the Dutch against Messi – it's the Dutch against Argentina. I'm not worried, but I am very cautious of what Argentina can bring. They have a fantastic team and players, so we have to be very good in all departments.”

And while the Oranje respect Messi, goalkeeper Andries Noppert notes he’s just a man.

“He’s the same like us,” Noppert said. “He’s human. It’s about the moment. He can also miss, and we see it in the beginning of the tournament (referring to Messi’s saved penalty against Poland’s Wojciech Szczesny).”

The Netherlands are also buoyed by the run of form they’re in the midst of since the return of manager Louis van Gaal. Now in his third and final stint at the helm of the Oranje, the former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester United manager has his team riding a 19-game unbeaten run, including 14 victories, since returning in 2021.

While that streak is still active, Argentina saw its record 35-match unbeaten run end with its shock loss 2-1 to Saudi Arabia in their opening match of group play.

The match could also make for an awkward reunion for van Gaal and Argentina winger Angel Di Maria. Di Maria was van Gaal’s statement signing at United in 2014, bringing him to Old Trafford in a £60 million move from Real Madrid. The match between Di Maria and the Premier League wasn’t a good one, and after one miserable season he was sold to PSG at a £16 million loss. Afterwards, Di Maria didn’t have the nicest things to say about his time with van Gaal.

My problem in Manchester was the coach,” Di Maria told Argentine outlet TyC Sport. “Van Gaal was the worst coach of my career. I would score, assist and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the next, he didn't like players to be above him."

For his part, Van Gaal remembers things a little bit differently.

"I always ask a player where he wants to play,” van Gaal told The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson in a retrospective on his time at United. “For him it was wing, wide and mostly left. In the Argentina team, he plays on the left. I started with him there. He was not performing that well, to a level you could expect from an £60 million player.

"I believe, then, I have to see if another position is better for him. I have played him left winger, as the 10, second striker and on the right. Then the critics say he is having to play in too many positions. I gave him all the chances that there were to perform well."

Di Maria, one of the holdovers from the 2014 Netherlands-Argentina match, was held out of last weekend’s Australia match due to injury and trained on his own earlier in the week, but it’s believed that he should be available for Lionel Scaloni’s selection on Friday. But Sevilla’s Papu Gomez is unlikely to feature, having come off against the Socceroos with an ankle injury.

The Netherlands are not dealing with any new fitness concerns.

POTENTIAL NETHERLANDS XI: Noppert; Timber, van Dijk, Aké; Dumfries, de Roon, de Jong, Blind; Klassen; Gakpo, Memphis

POTENTIAL ARGENTINA XI: Emi Martinez; Molina, Otamendi, Romero, Acuña; de Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Di Maria, Messi, Alvarez