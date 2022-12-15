Argentina vs. France: How to watch, stream 2022 FIFA World Cup Final

World Cup final will see mouthwatering matchup between Mbappe and Messi

The 2022 FIFA World Cup concludes on Sunday with Argentina and France meeting in the final.

Argentina is attempting to win their third men’s FIFA World Cup title and send superstar Lionel Messi off with a victory.

The 35-year-old, who is currently tied for the tournament lead with five goals, has indicated that the final in Qatar will be his swan song at the World Cup.

Argentina stormed into the championship match with a 3-0 victory over Croatia in a semifinal that saw Julián Álvarez find the net twice, after Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot.

This is Argentina’s sixth time in the men’s FIFA World Cup final. They captured the prize in 1978 and 1986 and were defeated in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

France earned the right to defend their men’s FIFA World Cup title with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in the semifinals.

Theo Hernández and Randal Kolo Muani scored for France to help them reach the tournament final for the fourth time.

Along with the 2018 title, France also won the 1998 competition on home soil. They were defeated in the 2006 final by Italy on penalties.

Kylian Mbappé is France’s leading scorer in Qatar with five goals.

How to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. France

When: Sunday, Dec. 18

Pregame Start Time: 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT

Main Coverage: 9:45 a.m. ET/6:45 a.m. PT

