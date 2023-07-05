Angel Di Maria is going back to where it all began for him in Europe.

The 35-year-old Argentina winger rejoined Benfica on Wednesday, 13 years after leaving the club.

The World Cup winner spent three seasons with the Portuguese giants from 2007 to 2010 before departing for Real Madrid.

Di Maria made 76 league appearances for Benfica scoring seven goals. He won a Primeira Liga title and a pair of Tacas da Liga in his time with the club.

After four-plus seasons at the Bernabeu, Di Maria went on to play for Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus, where he spent last season. He made 40 appearances for the Bianconeri across all competitions in 2022-2023, scoring eight goals.

In his 16 seasons in Europe, Di Maria has won seven league titles and a Champions League crown with Real in 2014.

Internationally, Di Maria has been capped 132 times by Argentina and was a key member of the squad that won the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last fall.