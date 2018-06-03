The Toronto Argonauts announced Sunday that they have added three new International players to the roster.

Wide receiver Mario Alford, and defensive backs Vondell Bell and Maurice Carnell have joined the team.

Alford was drafted by the Cincinnati Bengals in the seventh round of the 2015 NFL draft and played one game as a rookie.A

After being released he joined the Cleveland Browns where he played three games.

Alford also spent time with the Chicago Bears.

Bell, 24, joins the team after spending time with the Cleveland Browns in rookie minicamp in early May.

Carnell, 23, spent two seasons at North Alabama and helped the Lions to the 2016 NCAA Division II National Championship before falling short against Northwest Missouri State.

The team also announced they released running back Khiry Robinson and wide reciever Chandler Worthy.