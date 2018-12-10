The Toronto Argonauts have named Corey Chamblin their head coach.

Chamblin, who served as the Argonauts defensive coordinator on Marc Trestman's staff in 2017 before spending last season at the University of Arkansas, interviewed for the position last week.

Under Chamblin, the Argos' defence finished second in the league in total defence, giving up 329.1 yards per game, and fourth in scoring defence, giving up 25.3 points per game, on the way to capturing the 105th Grey Cup.

Chamblin has head coaching experience in the CFL with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Chamblin coached the Roughriders from 2012-2015 and led the team to a Grey Cup win in 2013. Chamblin has a 29-34 record as a head coach in the CFL.

The team will introduce him as head coach Monday at 1pm et at BMO Field.