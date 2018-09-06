Sanchez: If he plays, Carter will create more space for Argos' receivers

The Toronto Argonauts have signed former Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Jeff Knox Jr., the club announced Thursday.

The signing coincides with the news that linebacker Marcus Ball could miss some time following an apparent leg injury suffered Monday against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

After an All-Star season in 2015 when he recorded a combined 112 tackles, Knox played in eight games last season with the Riders.

The Argos will take on the the Ticats once again this Saturday, this time at BMO Field in Toronto.