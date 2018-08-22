CFL Must See: Best of Duron Carter mic'd up

According to TSN's Duane Forde, the Toronto Argonauts have emerged as the frontrunner to sign free agent wide receiver Duron Carter.

Sources suggest that's the Toronto Argonauts have emerged as the frontrunner to sign free agent WR Duron Carter. — Duane Forde (@DuaneFordeTSN) August 22, 2018

Carter, a CFL All-Star at wide receiver last season, was released by the Saskatchewan Roughriders earlier this month. Carter had just eight receptions for 111 yards and a touchdown in seven games with the Riders this season but played predominately defensive back to help fill in for injuries at the position.

TSN's Farhan Lalji reported shortly after his release that the Argonauts were one of four teams to reach out to Carter once he was released. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions also contacted the free agent. The Alouettes and Lions, however, have reportedly since dropped out of the race.

In 18 games on offence last year, Carter finished with 73 receptions for 1,043 yards and eight touchdowns.