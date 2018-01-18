54m ago
Argos hire former Als assistant GM Raiche
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts have hired Catherine Raiche to serve as the team's Director of Football Administration.
Raiche, 28, became the CFL's first female assistant general manager last year with the Montreal Alouettes, but left during the offseason.
“We are very excited to add Catherine to our front office team,” said Argos general manager Jim Popp. “She is talented and hard-working and will bring new ideas and fresh perspectives.”
Raiche, a former lawyer, worked as Montreal's Coordinator of Football Administration when Popp was with the Als.
The Argonauts also extended the contract of assistant general manager Spencer Zimmerman.
“Spencer is a very intelligent, hard-working young executive with a bright future and we are lucky to have him as part of the Double Blue family,” said Popp. “He played a large role in building our team last year and will continue to play an important role in our success in 2018 and beyond.”
Toronto's personnel department is now complete for the 2018 season.
General Manager - Jim Popp
Assistant General Manager - Spencer Zimmerman
Director, Football Administration - Catherine Raîche
Director, Football Operations - Ian Sanderson
Director, Canadian Scouting - Vince Magri
Pro and College Scout - Justin Hickman
Executive Assistant to GM & Player Personnel - Chantal Covington
Coordinator, Football Operations - Luciano Rummo