The Toronto Argonauts have hired Catherine Raiche to serve as the team's Director of Football Administration.

Jim Popp's 2018 personnel staff is complete



We've extended Asst. GM Spencer Zimmerman and added @CatherineRaiche as Director of Football Administration.



— Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) January 18, 2018

Raiche, 28, became the CFL's first female assistant general manager last year with the Montreal Alouettes, but left during the offseason.

“We are very excited to add Catherine to our front office team,” said Argos general manager Jim Popp. “She is talented and hard-working and will bring new ideas and fresh perspectives.”

Raiche, a former lawyer, worked as Montreal's Coordinator of Football Administration when Popp was with the Als.

The Argonauts also extended the contract of assistant general manager Spencer Zimmerman.

“Spencer is a very intelligent, hard-working young executive with a bright future and we are lucky to have him as part of the Double Blue family,” said Popp. “He played a large role in building our team last year and will continue to play an important role in our success in 2018 and beyond.”

Toronto's personnel department is now complete for the 2018 season.

General Manager - Jim Popp

Assistant General Manager - Spencer Zimmerman

Director, Football Administration - Catherine Raîche

Director, Football Operations - Ian Sanderson

Director, Canadian Scouting - Vince Magri

Pro and College Scout - Justin Hickman

Executive Assistant to GM & Player Personnel - Chantal Covington

Coordinator, Football Operations - Luciano Rummo