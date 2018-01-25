The Toronto Argonauts issued a statement one day after James Wilder made headlines by announcing he plans to sit out next season, saying they have not had any discussions with Wilder or his representation about extending or restructuring his contract and that they hope the running back changes his stance and returns to the team.

"As per league rules, all players entering the CFL must sign a minimum two year contract. James Wilder Jr. is currently entering the second year of that entry contract. We have not had any discussions with James about extending or restructuring his current contract. Nor have we had any discussions with his representation. League rules also state that teams, whether in the CFL or NFL, are prohibited from contacting any player currently under contract."

"We appreciate all of the contributions James made to the Argonauts last year. We certainly hope he changes his stance and would welcome his return."

Wilder said in his statement he will sit out next season because of concerns over his compensation with the Argos. He added he has received interest from several NFL teams, which the Argos pointed out was prohibited in their statement released Thursday.

Wilder was named the league's Most Outstanding Rookie after finishing last season with 122 carries for 872 yards and five touchdowns, and 51 receptions for 533 yards.