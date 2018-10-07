The Toronto Argonauts ensured CFL history was made Saturday night, but it wasn't a record they intended to set.

Toronto's 26-23 loss to the B.C. Lions guaranteed a West Division crossover for a record third year in a row, a league spokesman confirmed Sunday.

It's also the 14th time in CFL history that a West crossover team will play in the post-season.

The Calgary Stampeders lead the league at 11-2, followed in the West by Saskatchewan (9-5), Winnipeg (8-7), Edmonton (7-7) and B.C. (7-7).

The East Division is led by the 8-6 Ottawa Redblacks. Hamilton (7-7) is second while Montreal and Toronto sit third and fourth, respectively, at 3-11.

The Alouettes host Calgary Monday while the Eskimos visit Saskatchewan.

Only the Stampeders and Redblacks have clinched post-season berths so far.