49m ago
Argos release veteran K/P Waters
TSN.ca Staff
The Toronto Argonauts released veteran kicker Swayze Waters Tuesday, signalling that Canadian Ronnie Pfeffer has won the team's kicking job.
Waters signed with the Argos this off-season for his second stint with the club and went 3-3 in field goal attempts in the team's pre-season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. But it wasn't enough to beat out Pfeffer, who averaged 53.7 yards on three punts.
Waters' first run with the Argos led to a Grey Cup win, a Most Outstanding Special Teams Player award in 2014, and a shot in the NFL.