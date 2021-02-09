The Toronto Argonauts made an early move in free agency Tuesday, signing running back John White.

The 29-year-old had his first 1,000-yard rushing season in 2019 for the B.C. Lions after carrying the ball 192 times for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns in 16 games.

He added 46 receptions for 341 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The five-foot-eight, 195-pound tailback spent his first four CFL seasons in Edmonton (2013-2014, 2016-2017) where he was named a CFL all-star in 2014 after rushing for 852 yards, two touchdowns and making 17 catches for 182 yards and another touchdown.

The Lions started to fill the void at running back by signing Shaquille Cooper.

The five-foot-10, 190-pound Cooper suited up in seven games over the last two seasons with the Edmonton Football Team, racking up 496 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 90 carries.

He recorded a career-high 128 yards in a 26-0 win over Toronto in the 2019 season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021.