TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed Canadian linebacker Nakas Onyeka through 2020, the team announced Saturday.

Onyeka, 24, was originally drafted by the Argos in the fifth round of the 2017 CFL draft out of Wilfrid Laurier University.

The Brampton, Ont., native played in 17 regular-season games in his rookie season in 2017, racking up 14 special teams tackles.

An injury in Week 2 ended Onyeka's 2018 season early. He finished with three special teams tackles and one defensive tackle.

The six foot, 210-pound Onyeka played 28 games over four seasons for the Golden Hawks and amassed 185 tackles, 7 1/2 sacks and 23 1/2 tackles for loss.

Onyeka led the Ontario University Association in solo tackles with 51 in his final year and was named a First Team OUA All-Star, First Team U Sports All-Canadian and received the OUA President's Award as the conference's best defensive player.